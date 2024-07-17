We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Monday.com (MNDY) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
Monday.com (MNDY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $237.16, moving +0.27% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.85%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.2%.
The project management software developer's stock has climbed by 6.38% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Monday.com in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.54, signifying a 31.71% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $227.96 million, up 29.76% from the prior-year quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.29 per share and a revenue of $944.84 million, indicating changes of +23.78% and +29.48%, respectively, from the former year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Monday.com should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Monday.com holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Monday.com is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 103.42. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 29.87 for its industry.
Meanwhile, MNDY's PEG ratio is currently 2.48. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.75 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.