AudioEye (AEYE) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
AudioEye (AEYE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $22.59, moving -1.4% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.64% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.85%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.2%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 17.55% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AudioEye in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 25, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.10, showcasing a 600% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $8.45 million, indicating a 7.82% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
AEYE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $34.52 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +236.36% and +10.22%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AudioEye should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 55% downward. AudioEye is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, AudioEye is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 62.77. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 29.87 of its industry.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.