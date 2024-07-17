In the latest market close, Dominion Energy (
Dominion Energy (D) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Dominion Energy (D - Free Report) reached $51.29, with a +0.51% movement compared to the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.85%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.2%.
Coming into today, shares of the energy company had gained 3.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 2.06%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.82%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dominion Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 1, 2024. On that day, Dominion Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.59 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.32%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.83 billion, indicating a 0.94% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.75 per share and a revenue of $16.45 billion, demonstrating changes of +38.19% and +0.38%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Dominion Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dominion Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.57 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.68, so one might conclude that Dominion Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that D has a PEG ratio of 1.37. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Utility - Electric Power industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.54.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, positioning it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
