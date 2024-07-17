See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
JPMorgan Large Cap Value Fund R6 (JLVMX - Free Report) has a 0.44% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. JLVMX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 12.66% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Goldman Sachs Tax Adviser Global Equity I (TIGGX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. TIGGX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. With five-year annualized performance of 11.08%, expense ratio of 0.19% and management fee of 0.15%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Thrivent Mid Cap Stock S (TMSIX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.75%. Management fee: 0.6%. Five year annual return: 10.43%. TMSIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.