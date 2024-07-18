Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jul 17, 2024

  • Shares of Bank of America Corporation ((BAC - Free Report) ) jumped 5.4% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley’s ((MS - Free Report) ) shares gained 0.9% after the company reported second-quarter quarterly earnings of $1.82 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65 per share.
  • Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. ((PNC - Free Report) ) increased 4.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of $3.30 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3 per share.
  • FB Financial Corporation’s ((FBK - Free Report) ) shares soared 8% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.84 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.76 per share.

