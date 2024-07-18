We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
U.S. Silica's (SLCA) Acquisition by Apollo Gets Shareholders' Nod
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA - Free Report) announced the shareholder approval of its acquisition by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo, a premier investment firm. This all-cash transaction was approved during a special meeting of the company's stockholders on Jul 16, 2024. The closing of the Merger is subject to the terms and conditions outlined in the agreement, with an expected completion before the end of the current quarter.
At the Special Meeting, approximately 78% of the company's outstanding shares were voted on, with over 75% approving the merger. The company plans to file the final voting results in a Current Report on Form 8-K with the SEC.
U.S. Silica, in April 2024, announced that its shareholders would receive $15.50 in cash per share of common stock at the time of the deal's closure. Following the transaction's completion, the company will go private and be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange. However, U.S. Silica will continue to operate under the same name and brand, led by its current CEO and executive team.
U.S. Silica’s shares are up 19.3% in the past year compared with a 1.4% fall in the industry.
SLCA recorded first-quarter adjusted earnings of 20 cents per share, down from 64 cents in the year-ago quarter, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 21 cents. The company reported revenues of $325.9 million, down approximately 26% year over year and lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $338.5 million.
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
U.S. Silica currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
