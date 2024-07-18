TELUS (TU) Expands PureFibre Coverage to Boost Connectivity

TELUS Corporation ( TU Quick Quote TU - Free Report) has unveiled its plan to make TELUS PureFibre services available in the Township of Langley, Kwantlen First Nation's McMillan Island 6 and Katzie First Nation's Katzie 2 communities. This significant step underscores TELUS' ongoing efforts to bring its PureFibre technology to numerous communities, residents and businesses. TELUS highlighted that its pure fiber-to-the-premise (FTTP) network is constructed with state-of-the-art fiber optics, ensuring the fastest and most capable network available by extending directly to the home or business. Fiber-optic cables offer equally fast upload and download speeds, benefiting activities such as video conferencing, remote work, online education and telehealth. This is the reason why fiber optic cables are gaining traction over traditional copper lines, where download speed is faster than the upload speed. This advancement not only provides convenience but also creates opportunities by leveling the playing field. TELUS added that small businesses can now compete globally, students can gain access to more resources and content creators can share their vision without any compromise. It is dedicated to assisting newly connected residents and businesses in identifying services that align with their specific needs, offering options such as PureFibre Gigabit Internet, Optik TV, Smart Home Security and other tailored technology solutions. The new fibre-optic infrastructure is set to be the foundation of TELUS' wireless network and pave the way for the future of 5G technologies. This will provide residents of the Township with the necessary tools to engage in the digital economy. Additionally, PureFibre is 85% more energy efficient than copper. It is also resilient against extreme weather and environmental factors, making it a sustainable and reliable technology. TELUS is one of the leading communications technology firms, known for its expertise in developing, constructing and delivering advanced solutions, including artificial intelligence (AI) and content moderation. The sluggish TTech and DLCX segments are hampering TELUS’ performance. This led to a 0.6% year-over-year decline in first-quarter 2024 revenues amid wider global macroeconomic headwinds. However, TELUS continues to expect an improvement of 2-4% in 2024 Tech operating revenues. TU currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have lost 13% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 7.3%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider Some better-ranked stocks from the same industry have been discussed below. NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.43%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 11.48%. NVDA has a long-term growth rate of 37.6%. NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms. Motorola Solutions Inc. ( MSI Quick Quote MSI - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.54%. It has a long-term growth rate of 9.5%. In the last reported quarter, Motorola delivered an earnings surprise of 11.51%. MSI provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure services. Telefonica, S.A. ( TEF Quick Quote TEF - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 46.3%. It delivered an earnings surprise of 22.2% in the last reported quarter. In recent years, Telefonica, S.A. has made significant investments in upgrading and expanding its network infrastructure to deliver top-notch mobile and fixed communication services across Europe and Latin America. The company is strategically focused on enhancing connectivity in terms of capacity, speed, coverage and security. Its business operations are segmented accordingly.
TELUS (TU) Expands PureFibre Coverage to Boost Connectivity
TELUS Corporation (TU - Free Report) has unveiled its plan to make TELUS PureFibre services available in the Township of Langley, Kwantlen First Nation's McMillan Island 6 and Katzie First Nation's Katzie 2 communities. This significant step underscores TELUS' ongoing efforts to bring its PureFibre technology to numerous communities, residents and businesses.
TELUS highlighted that its pure fiber-to-the-premise (FTTP) network is constructed with state-of-the-art fiber optics, ensuring the fastest and most capable network available by extending directly to the home or business.
Fiber-optic cables offer equally fast upload and download speeds, benefiting activities such as video conferencing, remote work, online education and telehealth. This is the reason why fiber optic cables are gaining traction over traditional copper lines, where download speed is faster than the upload speed. This advancement not only provides convenience but also creates opportunities by leveling the playing field.
TELUS added that small businesses can now compete globally, students can gain access to more resources and content creators can share their vision without any compromise. It is dedicated to assisting newly connected residents and businesses in identifying services that align with their specific needs, offering options such as PureFibre Gigabit Internet, Optik TV, Smart Home Security and other tailored technology solutions.
The new fibre-optic infrastructure is set to be the foundation of TELUS' wireless network and pave the way for the future of 5G technologies. This will provide residents of the Township with the necessary tools to engage in the digital economy. Additionally, PureFibre is 85% more energy efficient than copper. It is also resilient against extreme weather and environmental factors, making it a sustainable and reliable technology.
TELUS is one of the leading communications technology firms, known for its expertise in developing, constructing and delivering advanced solutions, including artificial intelligence (AI) and content moderation.
The sluggish TTech and DLCX segments are hampering TELUS’ performance. This led to a 0.6% year-over-year decline in first-quarter 2024 revenues amid wider global macroeconomic headwinds. However, TELUS continues to expect an improvement of 2-4% in 2024 Tech operating revenues.
TU currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Shares of the company have lost 13% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 7.3%.
