Intuit (INTU) Stock Moves -1.09%: What You Should Know
Intuit (INTU - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $658.91, indicating a -1.09% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.39% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.6%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.77%.
The maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software's shares have seen an increase of 9.26% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.43%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Intuit in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.86, showcasing a 12.73% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.08 billion, up 13.73% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $16.83 per share and a revenue of $16.19 billion, signifying shifts of +16.88% and +12.65%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Intuit. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Intuit is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at valuation, Intuit is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.58. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 31.23 for its industry.
Also, we should mention that INTU has a PEG ratio of 2.65. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.55 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 156, this industry ranks in the bottom 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow INTU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.