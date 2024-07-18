Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Moves -1.14%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Texas Instruments (
TXN Quick Quote TXN - Free Report) standing at $204.26, reflecting a -1.14% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.39% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.77%.
Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 5.28% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.43% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Texas Instruments in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 23, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.16, showcasing a 37.97% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.8 billion, down 16.15% from the prior-year quarter.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.13 per share and a revenue of $15.74 billion, representing changes of -27.44% and -10.18%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Texas Instruments. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Texas Instruments is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
From a valuation perspective, Texas Instruments is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 40.28. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 32.04.
One should further note that TXN currently holds a PEG ratio of 4.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Semiconductor - General industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.7.
The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.
