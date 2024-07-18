We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Discover (DFS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended June 2024, Discover (DFS - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.54 billion, up 17% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.06, compared to $3.54 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.16 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.06, the EPS surprise was +98.04%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Discover performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Operating Efficiency Ratio: 38.1% compared to the 36.9% average estimate based on 14 analysts.
- Credit Card Volume - Discover Card Sales: $53.48 billion versus $55.30 billion estimated by 14 analysts on average.
- Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans: 4.8% versus 5% estimated by 14 analysts on average.
- Net interest margin: 11.2% versus the 12-analyst average estimate of 10.9%.
- Credit Card Volume - Discover Card: $56.44 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $59.39 billion.
- Average Balances - Total Interest Earning Assets: $151.77 billion versus $152.47 billion estimated by nine analysts on average.
- Total Risk Based Capital Ratio: 14.3% versus 13.2% estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Network Volume - Total Payment Services: $99.28 billion versus $98.08 billion estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Transactions Processed on Networks - Discover Network: $936 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $984.96 million.
- Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio: 12.7% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 11.9%.
- Transactions Processed on Networks - Total: $3.35 billion compared to the $3.07 billion average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Network Volume - Network Partners: $8.11 billion versus $10.60 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.
Shares of Discover have returned +11.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.