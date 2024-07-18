Equifax (EFX) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Equifax (
EFX Quick Quote EFX - Free Report) reported $1.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.6%. EPS of $1.82 for the same period compares to $1.71 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.85% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.72, the EPS surprise was +5.81%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Equifax performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Operating revenue- Asia Pacific: $84.60 million versus $84 million estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.5% change. Operating revenue- Latin America: $97.30 million versus $94.64 million estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +71% change. Operating revenue- Europe: $88.20 million versus $87.50 million estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.1% change. Operating revenue- Canada: $69.20 million compared to the $69.66 million average estimate based on 13 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year. Revenue- U.S. Information Solutions: $478.30 million compared to the $482.66 million average estimate based on 14 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year. Revenue- Workforce Solutions: $612.90 million compared to the $601.10 million average estimate based on 14 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year. Revenue- Total International: $339.30 million versus $335.46 million estimated by 14 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.1% change. Revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Mortgage Solutions: $40.40 million compared to the $33.97 million average estimate based on 13 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.3% year over year. Revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Financial Marketing Services: $60.10 million versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $57.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%. Revenue- Workforce Solutions- Verification Services: $515.90 million versus $495.41 million estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.8% change. Revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Online Information Solutions: $377.80 million versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $392.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%. Revenue- Workforce Solutions- Employer Services: $97 million compared to the $105.05 million average estimate based on 13 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.9% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Equifax here>>>
Shares of Equifax have returned +9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
