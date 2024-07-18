We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
TXO Partners LP (TXO) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw TXO Partners LP (TXO - Free Report) ending at $20.92, denoting no adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.77%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 2.4% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.9% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.43% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of TXO Partners LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.19, reflecting a 337.5% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $63.78 million, showing a 5.47% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
TXO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.63 per share and revenue of $329.46 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.64% and -13.46%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TXO Partners LP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 26.95% higher. TXO Partners LP is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note TXO Partners LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.87. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.87, so one might conclude that TXO Partners LP is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.
The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.