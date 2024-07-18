Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Triumph Financial (TFIN) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Triumph Financial (TFIN - Free Report) reported $105.08 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. EPS of $0.08 for the same period compares to $0.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.60% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $103.43 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21, the EPS surprise was -61.90%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Triumph Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 92.6% compared to the 90.3% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average Interest Earning Assets: $5 billion versus $5.18 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 7.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7.1%.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $17.17 million versus $15.85 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $87.92 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $87.57 million.
  • Card income: $2.09 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.99 million.
  • Fee income: $8.52 million versus $9.36 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Insurance commissions: $1.51 million versus $1.22 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Other: $3.13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.21 million.
  • Financial Services- Service charges on deposits: $1.81 million versus $1.77 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Triumph Financial have returned +21.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

