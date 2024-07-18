We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Alaska Air (ALK) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended June 2024, Alaska Air Group (ALK - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.9 billion, up 2.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.55, compared to $3.00 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.95 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.36, the EPS surprise was +8.05%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Alaska Air performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Alaska Air here>>>
- Passenger Load Factor: 84.1% versus 85.9% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Operating expenses per ASM: 9.89 cents versus 14 cents estimated by four analysts on average.
- Economic fuel cost per gallon: $2.84 compared to the $3.03 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Available seat miles (ASM): 18,196 million compared to the 18,160.59 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Total revenue per ASM (RASM): 15.92 cents versus 16.24 cents estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenue passenger miles (RPM): 15,309 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 15,492.26 million.
- Fuel gallons: 219 Mgal versus 208.33 Mgal estimated by three analysts on average.
- Passenger Yield: 17.32 cents versus 17.22 cents estimated by three analysts on average.
- Consolidated - ASMs per fuel gallon: 83.1 Gal versus 87.69 Gal estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenue- Passenger: $2.65 billion versus $2.70 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change.
- Revenue- Mileage Plan other: $174 million versus $176.17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change.
- Revenue- Cargo and other: $72 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $69.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%.
Shares of Alaska Air have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.