Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About ABB (ABBNY) Q2 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

ABB (ABBNY - Free Report) reported $8.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.9%. EPS of $0.59 for the same period compares to $0.49 a year ago.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ABB Ltd (ABBNY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise