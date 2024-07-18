Back to top

Texas Capital (TCBI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Texas Capital (TCBI - Free Report) reported revenue of $267.01 million, down 4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.80, compared to $1.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $268.02 million, representing a surprise of -0.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -8.05%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Texas Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 70.6% compared to the 70% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Net interest margin: 3% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 3.1%.
  • Average Balance - Total earning assets: $28.57 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $29.04 billion.
  • Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment for last 12 months: 0.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.
  • Total non-performing assets: $85.02 million versus $109.07 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Non-accrual loans held for investment: $85.02 million versus $105.99 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $216.58 million versus $221.09 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $50.42 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $46.95 million.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $216.65 million compared to the $220.51 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $5.91 million versus $6.55 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Other Non-Interest Income: $7.99 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.36 million.
  • Wealth management and trust fee income: $3.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.77 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Texas Capital here>>>

Shares of Texas Capital have returned +22.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

