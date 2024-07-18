Compared to Estimates, Abbott (ABT) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Abbott (
ABT Quick Quote ABT - Free Report) reported $10.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4%. EPS of $1.14 for the same period compares to $1.08 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.35 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.10, the EPS surprise was +3.64%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Abbott performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net sales- Diagnostics- U.S. $812 million versus $877.77 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.5% change. Net sales- Nutrition- International: $1.22 billion compared to the $1.21 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year. Net sales- Nutrition- U.S. $933 million compared to the $936.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year. Net sales- Diagnostics- International: $1.38 billion versus $1.34 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change. Net sales- Medical Devices- Diabetes Care: $1.65 billion versus $1.64 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.7% change. Net sales- Nutrition: $2.15 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%. Net sales- Diagnostics: $2.20 billion versus $2.21 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.3% change. Net sales- Medical Devices- Neuromodulation- Total: $243 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $238.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%. Net sales- Medical Devices- Vascular- Total: $724 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $743.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%. Net sales- Medical Devices- Structural Heart- Total: $564 million compared to the $546.04 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.3% year over year. Net sales- Medical Devices- Heart Failure- Total: $321 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $307.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%. Net sales- Medical Devices- Electrophysiology- Total: $627 million versus $593.68 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.4% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Abbott here>>>
Shares of Abbott have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Abbott (ABT) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Abbott (ABT - Free Report) reported $10.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4%. EPS of $1.14 for the same period compares to $1.08 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.35 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.10, the EPS surprise was +3.64%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Abbott performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Abbott here>>>
- Net sales- Diagnostics- U.S. $812 million versus $877.77 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.5% change.
- Net sales- Nutrition- International: $1.22 billion compared to the $1.21 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year.
- Net sales- Nutrition- U.S. $933 million compared to the $936.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year.
- Net sales- Diagnostics- International: $1.38 billion versus $1.34 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change.
- Net sales- Medical Devices- Diabetes Care: $1.65 billion versus $1.64 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.7% change.
- Net sales- Nutrition: $2.15 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%.
- Net sales- Diagnostics: $2.20 billion versus $2.21 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.3% change.
- Net sales- Medical Devices- Neuromodulation- Total: $243 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $238.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%.
- Net sales- Medical Devices- Vascular- Total: $724 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $743.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%.
- Net sales- Medical Devices- Structural Heart- Total: $564 million compared to the $546.04 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.3% year over year.
- Net sales- Medical Devices- Heart Failure- Total: $321 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $307.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%.
- Net sales- Medical Devices- Electrophysiology- Total: $627 million versus $593.68 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.4% change.
Shares of Abbott have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.