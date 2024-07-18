Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Infosys (INFY) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Infosys (INFY - Free Report) reported $4.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. EPS of $0.18 for the same period compares to $0.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.67 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Infosys performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Employee Metrics - Sales & Support: 17,209 compared to the 14,029 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Utilization - Including trainees - Consolidated: 83.9% compared to the 81.3% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Utilization - Excluding trainees - Consolidated: 85.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 84.9%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Infosys here>>>

Shares of Infosys have returned +14.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


American Noble Gas Inc. (INFY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise