Manpower (MAN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended June 2024, ManpowerGroup (MAN - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.52 billion, down 6.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.30, compared to $1.58 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.52 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.27, the EPS surprise was +2.36%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Manpower performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenues from Services- Americas: $1.06 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.1%.
- Revenues from Services- APME: $541.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $546.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.7%.
- Revenues from Services- Southern Europe: $2.10 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.8%.
- Revenues from Services- Northern Europe: $837.30 million versus $859.86 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.1% change.
- Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- Other Southern Europe: $478.20 million versus $465.47 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.6% change.
- Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- France: $1.18 billion compared to the $1.20 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.3% year over year.
- Revenues from Services- Americas- United States: $697 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $684.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.4%.
- Revenues from Services- Americas- Other Americas: $367.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $351.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%.
- Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- Italy: $434.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $433.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5%.
- Operating Unit Profit- Corporate expenses: -$41.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$51.71 million.
Shares of Manpower have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.