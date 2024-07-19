Aaron's (AAN) Announces Opening of New BrandsMart Store

The Aaron's Company, Inc. ( AAN Quick Quote AAN - Free Report) recently announced the opening of its BrandsMart U.S.A. store in Kennesaw, GA, on Jul 20. The company is seeing strength in its e-commerce platform, buoyed by flexible payment options, low prices and a wider variety of products. It remains on track with its market optimization strategy, including the GenNext stores and hub. Let’s Know More
Spanning across 35,000 square feet, the new store is situated on Barrett Parkway near Kennesaw State University. This will be the second BrandsMart U.S.A. outlet to be introduced in Georgia since the company acquired BrandsMart in 2022. The latest store will offer jobs to nearly 80 new team members and feature the brand’s refined image and streamlined store layout.
Considering the aforesaid store, BrandsMart U.S.A. will now boast 12 stores in Georgia and Florida. The four Georgia locations are in the greater Atlanta area and Augusta while the remaining Florida outlets are in the greater Fort Lauderdale and Miami areas. Such stores offer customers a seamless shopping experience with a broader range of top-notch products at interesting prices. These stores will bring new customers and widen the company’s customer reach, and, in turn, boost overall sales. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company remains focused on expanding across new markets and growing its e-commerce channel. At BrandsMart, the company remains focused on improving the in-store shopping experience by rationalizing its product assortments and expanding its furniture product mix. Management had cited that it expects improved demands at BrandsMart in the second half of 2024, mainly due to the anticipated rebound in the product categories. For 2024, BrandsMart revenues are anticipated to be in the range of $610-$650 million whereas adjusted EBITDA is forecast at $7-$12 million.
Shares of Aaron’s have gained 35.5% in the past three months, outperforming the
industry’s 7.5% growth. Growth Strategies Bode Well
Increased investments in digital marketing, improved shopping experience, same-day and next-day delivery facilities, personalization of products and a broader assortment, including the latest product categories, bode well for the company. Its express delivery program also bodes well. Additionally, the company witnessed significant growth in business-to-business sales in the first quarter, which it expects to continue.
Aaron’s remains on track with its market optimization strategy, which includes the GenNext stores and hub, as well as the showroom program. This strategy has been delivering significant financial performance by improving in-store customer experience and enhancing the operating model. The company has been witnessing a sturdy performance in GenNext stores for a while now. At the end of the first quarter, the GenNext stores contributed more than 33% of its lease revenues and retail sales. Key Consumer Discretionary Picks
We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks, namely,
G-III Apparel Group ( GIII Quick Quote GIII - Free Report) , Crocs ( CROX Quick Quote CROX - Free Report) and Royal Caribbean ( RCL Quick Quote RCL - Free Report) . G-III Apparel is a manufacturer, designer and distributor of apparel and accessories under licensed brands, owned brands and private label brands. It sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here GIII Apparel has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 571.8%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIII Apparel’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 3.4% from the year-ago figure. Crocs develops and manufactures lifestyle footwear and accessories. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.1%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crocs’ current financial-year sales and earnings per share (EPS) implies an improvement of 4.3% and 5.6%, respectively, from the prior-year actuals. Royal Caribbean carries a Zacks Rank of 2, at present. RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.3%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 16.8% and 63.8%, respectively, from the year-ago reported levels.
Image: Bigstock
Aaron's (AAN) Announces Opening of New BrandsMart Store
The Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN - Free Report) recently announced the opening of its BrandsMart U.S.A. store in Kennesaw, GA, on Jul 20. The company is seeing strength in its e-commerce platform, buoyed by flexible payment options, low prices and a wider variety of products. It remains on track with its market optimization strategy, including the GenNext stores and hub.
Let’s Know More
Spanning across 35,000 square feet, the new store is situated on Barrett Parkway near Kennesaw State University. This will be the second BrandsMart U.S.A. outlet to be introduced in Georgia since the company acquired BrandsMart in 2022. The latest store will offer jobs to nearly 80 new team members and feature the brand’s refined image and streamlined store layout.
Considering the aforesaid store, BrandsMart U.S.A. will now boast 12 stores in Georgia and Florida. The four Georgia locations are in the greater Atlanta area and Augusta while the remaining Florida outlets are in the greater Fort Lauderdale and Miami areas.
Such stores offer customers a seamless shopping experience with a broader range of top-notch products at interesting prices. These stores will bring new customers and widen the company’s customer reach, and, in turn, boost overall sales.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company remains focused on expanding across new markets and growing its e-commerce channel. At BrandsMart, the company remains focused on improving the in-store shopping experience by rationalizing its product assortments and expanding its furniture product mix. Management had cited that it expects improved demands at BrandsMart in the second half of 2024, mainly due to the anticipated rebound in the product categories. For 2024, BrandsMart revenues are anticipated to be in the range of $610-$650 million whereas adjusted EBITDA is forecast at $7-$12 million.
Shares of Aaron’s have gained 35.5% in the past three months, outperforming the industry’s 7.5% growth.
Growth Strategies Bode Well
Increased investments in digital marketing, improved shopping experience, same-day and next-day delivery facilities, personalization of products and a broader assortment, including the latest product categories, bode well for the company. Its express delivery program also bodes well. Additionally, the company witnessed significant growth in business-to-business sales in the first quarter, which it expects to continue.
Aaron’s remains on track with its market optimization strategy, which includes the GenNext stores and hub, as well as the showroom program. This strategy has been delivering significant financial performance by improving in-store customer experience and enhancing the operating model. The company has been witnessing a sturdy performance in GenNext stores for a while now. At the end of the first quarter, the GenNext stores contributed more than 33% of its lease revenues and retail sales.
Key Consumer Discretionary Picks
We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks, namely, G-III Apparel Group (GIII - Free Report) , Crocs (CROX - Free Report) and Royal Caribbean (RCL - Free Report) .
G-III Apparel is a manufacturer, designer and distributor of apparel and accessories under licensed brands, owned brands and private label brands. It sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
GIII Apparel has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 571.8%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIII Apparel’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 3.4% from the year-ago figure.
Crocs develops and manufactures lifestyle footwear and accessories. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.1%, on average.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crocs’ current financial-year sales and earnings per share (EPS) implies an improvement of 4.3% and 5.6%, respectively, from the prior-year actuals.
Royal Caribbean carries a Zacks Rank of 2, at present. RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.3%, on average.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 16.8% and 63.8%, respectively, from the year-ago reported levels.