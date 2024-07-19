We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, Netflix (NFLX) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) reported $9.56 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.8%. EPS of $4.88 for the same period compares to $3.29 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.53 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.70, the EPS surprise was +3.83%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Netflix performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- EMEA - Paid memberships at end of period: 93,964 thousand versus 93,767.7 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.
- APAC - Paid memberships at end of period: 50,324 thousand compared to the 48,844.87 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.
- LATAM - Paid memberships at end of period: 49,250 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 48,896.43 thousand.
- UCAN - Paid memberships at end of period: 84,109 thousand versus 84,054.19 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.
- EMEA - Average paying memberships: 92,847 thousand compared to the 92,878.19 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.
- APAC - Average revenue per membership: $7.17 versus $7.08 estimated by four analysts on average.
- LATAM - Paid net membership additions (losses): 1,530 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,220.54 thousand.
- LATAM - Average paying memberships: 48,485 thousand compared to the 48,330.27 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenue- United States and Canada: $4.30 billion compared to the $4.26 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.3% year over year.
- Revenue- Asia-Pacific: $1.05 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.4%.
- Revenue- Latin America: $1.20 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.8%.
- Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa: $3.01 billion compared to the $3.04 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.4% year over year.
Shares of Netflix have returned -5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.