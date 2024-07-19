The Trade Desk (TTD) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest market close, The Trade Desk (
TTD Quick Quote TTD - Free Report) reached $95.73, with a +0.51% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.29%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.7%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had lost 4.04% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of The Trade Desk in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.36, indicating a 28.57% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $577.55 million, indicating a 24.41% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
TTD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.57 per share and revenue of $2.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.6% and +24.49%, respectively.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for The Trade Desk. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, The Trade Desk holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, The Trade Desk is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 60.83. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.79, which means The Trade Desk is trading at a premium to the group.
One should further note that TTD currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.64. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.29.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
