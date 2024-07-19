We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Oracle (ORCL) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with Oracle (ORCL - Free Report) standing at $138.03, reflecting a -0.88% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.7%.
Coming into today, shares of the software maker had lost 3.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 3.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.14%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Oracle in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.32, indicating a 10.92% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $13.22 billion, indicating a 6.18% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.18 per share and a revenue of $57.74 billion, signifying shifts of +11.15% and +9.03%, respectively, from the last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Oracle. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Oracle possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Oracle is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.85, so one might conclude that Oracle is trading at a discount comparatively.
Also, we should mention that ORCL has a PEG ratio of 2.04. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ORCL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.51 as of yesterday's close.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.