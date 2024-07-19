Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know

Sprouts Farmers (
SFM Quick Quote SFM - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $82.71, demonstrating a -0.18% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.29%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.7%.
Heading into today, shares of the natural and organic food retailer had gained 6.57% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sprouts Farmers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 29, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Sprouts Farmers to post earnings of $0.77 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.45%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.83 billion, showing a 7.99% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.12 per share and revenue of $7.38 billion, indicating changes of +9.86% and +7.99%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Sprouts Farmers. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Sprouts Farmers presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Sprouts Farmers is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.6. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.85.
One should further note that SFM currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Food - Natural Foods Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.99 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Food - Natural Foods Products industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.
