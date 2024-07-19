We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nutanix (NTNX) Stock Moves -0.7%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Nutanix (NTNX - Free Report) closed at $47.91, marking a -0.7% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.78% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.7%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the enterprise cloud platform services provider had lost 9.68% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Nutanix in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.19, reflecting a 20.83% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $536.81 million, up 8.62% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.22 per share and revenue of $2.14 billion, which would represent changes of +103.33% and +14.75%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutanix should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.57% higher. Nutanix presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Nutanix currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 39.65. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.56.
We can also see that NTNX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.98. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. NTNX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.35 as of yesterday's close.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, positioning it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.