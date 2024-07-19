We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Adma Biologics (ADMA) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
Adma Biologics (ADMA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $13.05, moving -1.81% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.78% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.29%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.7%.
The infectious disease drug developer's shares have seen an increase of 25.14% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's gain of 2.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Adma Biologics in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Adma Biologics to post earnings of $0.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 500%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $87.03 million, indicating a 44.75% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Adma Biologics presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Adma Biologics is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 37.97. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 24.17 of its industry.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.