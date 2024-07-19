We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
Williams-Sonoma (WSM - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $148.77, indicating a -0.87% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.78%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.7%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of cookware and home furnishings had lost 6.16% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Williams-Sonoma will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.45, reflecting a 7.05% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.81 billion, indicating a 2.66% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
WSM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.25 per share and revenue of $7.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.42% and +0.05%, respectively.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Williams-Sonoma. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.78% lower. Williams-Sonoma currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Williams-Sonoma is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.69. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.17.
It is also worth noting that WSM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.54. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Home Furnishings industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.73.
The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
