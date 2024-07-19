Back to top

AAR (AIR) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended May 2024, AAR (AIR - Free Report) reported revenue of $656.5 million, up 18.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.88, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $660.12 million, representing a surprise of -0.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AAR performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Expeditionary Services: $16.30 million versus $19.40 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -30.3% change.
  • Operating income by segment- Parts Supply: $35.20 million versus $33.60 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating income by segment- Repair & Engineering: $20.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.90 million.
  • Operating income by segment- Corporate and other: -$24.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$11 million.
  • Operating income by segment- Expeditionary Services: $0.40 million compared to the $1.25 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating income by segment- Integrated Solutions: $1.20 million compared to the $9.20 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of AAR have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

