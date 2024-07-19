Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Tyson Foods (
TSN Quick Quote TSN - Free Report) standing at $60.43, reflecting a -0.05% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.29%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.7%.
The meat producer's stock has climbed by 9.61% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Tyson Foods in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 5, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.61, indicating a 306.67% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $13.17 billion, showing a 0.2% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.61 per share and a revenue of $52.89 billion, demonstrating changes of +94.78% and +0.03%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Tyson Foods. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.39% higher. Currently, Tyson Foods is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Tyson Foods is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.19. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.13 of its industry.
It's also important to note that TSN currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.46. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Food - Meat Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.46 as of yesterday's close.
The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, positioning it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow TSN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.
