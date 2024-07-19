We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
HanesBrands (HBI) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
The most recent trading session ended with HanesBrands (HBI - Free Report) standing at $5.42, reflecting a -1.28% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.78%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.7%.
The underwear, T-shirt and sock maker's stock has climbed by 10.24% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.
The upcoming earnings release of HanesBrands will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.10, reflecting a 1100% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.35 billion, indicating a 6.14% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.46 per share and a revenue of $5.37 billion, indicating changes of +666.67% and -4.66%, respectively, from the former year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HanesBrands. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, HanesBrands holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, HanesBrands is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.02. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.02.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, finds itself in the bottom 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.