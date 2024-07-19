Back to top

Compared to Estimates, First Financial (FFIN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, First Financial Bankshares (FFIN - Free Report) reported revenue of $137.11 million, up 6.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.37, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $134.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how First Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 47.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 47.8%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.4%.
  • Net Interest Income: $103.27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $100.60 million.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $105.85 million compared to the $103.35 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $31.27 million versus $30.75 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of First Financial have returned +24.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

