Compared to Estimates, Selective Insurance (SIGI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Selective Insurance (SIGI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.19 billion, up 14.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.10, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.56, the EPS surprise was -170.51%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Selective Insurance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Underwriting expense ratio: 30.3% versus 31.4% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Combined ratio: 116.1% versus 97.5% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Loss and loss expense ratio: 85.7% versus 66% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Standard Commercial Lines - Combined Ratio: 118.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 96.3%.
  • Standard Personal Lines - Combined Ratio: 118.1% compared to the 119.3% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Excess and Surplus Lines - Combined Ratio: 94.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 90.4%.
  • Revenues- Net premiums earned: $1.08 billion compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other income: $5.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.9%.
  • Revenues- Net investment income earned: $108.60 million compared to the $112.04 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Excess and Surplus Lines- Net Premiums Earned: $120.30 million versus $118.02 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Standard Commercial Lines- Net Premiums Earned: $853.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $861.79 million.
  • Revenues- Standard Personal Lines- Net Premiums Earned: $106.40 million versus $109.27 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Selective Insurance have returned +10.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

