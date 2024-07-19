We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Beyond AI, Semiconductor ETFs Have Another Reason to Rally
The global PC market, which has been suffering so far, is recording a notable turnaround, with IDC reporting a 3% expansion in the recent quarter, marking the second successive quarter of growth after seven quarters of decline, per a Yahoo Finance article. Gartner also points to a recovery, albeit slightly slower at 1.9%. Notably, the PC segment suffered due to pandemic-related early sales and the resultant decline in demand.
Factors Driving Growth
The resurgence can be accredited to increasing enterprise purchases of laptops and desktops alongside the buzz surrounding AI-powered PCs. Non-AI PC refresh cycles are also contributing significantly to this positive trend.
Major chipmakers like Intel, AMD and NVIDIA faced sharp declines during the market downturn but are now poised for recovery. They are actively investing in and working on the AI PC trend, launching specialized hardware and software solutions aimed at enhancing PC capabilities.
AI PC Market Outlook
The emergence of AI PCs equipped with neural processing units represents a new growth avenue. Microsoft's Copilot+PCs and similar offerings from Intel, AMD and NVIDIA highlight the industry's shift to integrating AI capabilities into mainstream computing.
Qualcomm has also entered this space, promising performance comparable to Apple's leading laptop models. As consumer and enterprise demand is reshaping, the focus on AI integration is expected to boost the PC sector.
New-Generation Chip Launches: ETFs to Bet On
Big chipmakers have been racing to introduce new-generation artificial intelligence (AI) chips. There have been announcements from Intel, Advanced Micro Devices and NVIDIA. Investors can bet on chip ETFs like Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (SHOC - Free Report) , AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (WUGI - Free Report) , Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ - Free Report) , TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (LRNZ - Free Report) , iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX - Free Report) and First Trust NASDAQ Semiconductor ETF (FTXL - Free Report) .