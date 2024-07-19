We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
American Express (AXP) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended June 2024, American Express (AXP - Free Report) reported revenue of $16.33 billion, up 8.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.49, compared to $2.89 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.57 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.22, the EPS surprise was +8.39%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how American Express performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Book value per common share: $39.26 versus $40.32 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Total Card Member loans: $130.85 billion versus $129.95 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- Commercial Services - Card Member Loans - Total loans: $28.62 billion versus $27.96 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- Average Card Member loans: $128.32 billion versus $128.05 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- Card billed business (Network volumes): $440.6 billion compared to the $448.16 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- International Card Services - Card Member loans - consumer and small business - Total loans: $17.27 billion versus $17.15 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- U.S. Consumer Services - Card Member loans - Total loans: $84.96 billion versus $84.38 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- Total Interest Income: $5.79 billion compared to the $5.83 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
- Total Non-interest Revenues: $12.60 billion compared to the $12.72 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
- Net Interest Income: $3.73 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.79 billion.
- Discount revenue: $8.86 billion versus $8.92 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
- Net card fees: $2.06 billion compared to the $2.05 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of American Express have returned +8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.