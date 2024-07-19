Back to top

American Express (AXP) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, American Express (AXP - Free Report) reported revenue of $16.33 billion, up 8.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.49, compared to $2.89 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.57 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.22, the EPS surprise was +8.39%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how American Express performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Book value per common share: $39.26 versus $40.32 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Card Member loans: $130.85 billion versus $129.95 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Commercial Services - Card Member Loans - Total loans: $28.62 billion versus $27.96 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Card Member loans: $128.32 billion versus $128.05 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Card billed business (Network volumes): $440.6 billion compared to the $448.16 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • International Card Services - Card Member loans - consumer and small business - Total loans: $17.27 billion versus $17.15 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • U.S. Consumer Services - Card Member loans - Total loans: $84.96 billion versus $84.38 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Interest Income: $5.79 billion compared to the $5.83 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Total Non-interest Revenues: $12.60 billion compared to the $12.72 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $3.73 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.79 billion.
  • Discount revenue: $8.86 billion versus $8.92 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net card fees: $2.06 billion compared to the $2.05 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for American Express here>>>

Shares of American Express have returned +8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

