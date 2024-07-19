ANSYS, Inc. ( ANSS Quick Quote ANSS - Free Report) recently strengthened its collaboration with NVIDIA and Supermicro to offer Turnkey hardware solutions that dramatically enhance Ansys Multiphysics simulation capabilities. This partnership focuses on customizing hardware for Ansys' simulation software, resulting in remarkable speed enhancements of up to 1,600 times in computational tasks. Optimizing multiphysics simulations involves integrating various physics solvers with hardware options of different sizes and configurations, each providing distinct performance benefits. Supermicro’s advanced architecture for Ansys solutions addresses limitations related to simulation model size, complexity and quantity. The automotive sector is driven by robust demand for electric vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems solutions. Strength in the high-tech industry, led by ongoing development in AI, augurs well. Steady momentum in subscription lease licenses is a tailwind. It expects double-digit ACV and revenue growth in the remaining quarters of 2024. It also projects full-year ACV to grow in double digits. It has suspended providing outlook, given the pending acquisition by Synopsys, which was announced in January 2024. ANSS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 7.3% in the past year against the sub-industry's growth of 22.6%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 14.37%. Post-divestiture, its focus is primarily on SSD controllers for the mobile storage market.
Ansys (ANSS), NVIDIA, Super Micro Team Up to Enhance Simulation
ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS - Free Report) recently strengthened its collaboration with NVIDIA and Supermicro to offer Turnkey hardware solutions that dramatically enhance Ansys Multiphysics simulation capabilities. This partnership focuses on customizing hardware for Ansys' simulation software, resulting in remarkable speed enhancements of up to 1,600 times in computational tasks.
Optimizing multiphysics simulations involves integrating various physics solvers with hardware options of different sizes and configurations, each providing distinct performance benefits. Supermicro’s advanced architecture for Ansys solutions addresses limitations related to simulation model size, complexity and quantity.
This combination enables engineers to achieve faster time-to-market and enhanced design exploration in diverse fields, including automotive crash testing and external aerodynamics, aerospace gas turbine engines, 5G/6G antennas and biopharmaceutical development.
Ansys and Supermicro tests showed significant performance gains with Ansys Fluent, Ansys Rocky and Ansys Perceive EM using NVIDIA GPUs and CPU Superchip technology. Ansys optiSLang AI+ achieved a 1,600x boost, Ansys Fluent saw a 24x increase, Ansys Mechanical had a 6x boost, Ansys HFSS realized an 11x speed-up, Ansys Perceive EM reached a 53x increase, Ansys Rocky gained a 17x boost and Ansys LS-DYNA experienced a 4x increase. These improvements were made possible by leveraging NVIDIA GPUs, NVIDIA L40S GPUs and the NVIDIA Grace CPU Superchip.
NVIDIA highlighted the mutual benefit of this collaboration. The advanced AI superchips of NVIDIA will benefit significantly from the innovative Ansys simulation solutions. Additionally, the accelerated data center AI and digital twin platforms provided by NVIDIA will empower Ansys to continually enhance simulation performance.
The integration of NVIDIA's technology designed with Ansys, along with Supermicro's energy-efficient servers, is expected to lower overhead costs and reduce energy consumption for engineering teams. With the help of NVIDIA tech, Ansys is dedicated to transitioning its solutions from Hopper chips to Blackwell.
Ansys customers will be able to handle a wide range of physics simulations, from fluids to electronics and structures, more efficiently through advanced and customized configurations with Blackwell and Hopper Superchips.
Based in Canonsburg, PA, Ansys develops and markets engineering simulation software and services widely used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a robust range of industries and academia worldwide.
Ansys is gaining momentum across most of the sectors. The automotive sector is driven by robust demand for electric vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems solutions. Strength in the high-tech industry, led by ongoing development in AI, augurs well. Steady momentum in subscription lease licenses is a tailwind.
It expects double-digit ACV and revenue growth in the remaining quarters of 2024. It also projects full-year ACV to grow in double digits. It has suspended providing outlook, given the pending acquisition by Synopsys, which was announced in January 2024.
ANSS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 7.3% in the past year against the sub-industry’s growth of 22.6%.
