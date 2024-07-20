Why the Market Dipped But Altria (MO) Gained Today

Altria (
MO Quick Quote MO - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $49.45, demonstrating a +0.24% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.81%.
The owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker's shares have seen an increase of 8.58% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Altria in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 31, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.35, showcasing a 3.05% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.39 billion, showing a 0.84% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.11 per share and a revenue of $20.4 billion, representing changes of +3.23% and -0.51%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Altria. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. Right now, Altria possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Altria is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.65. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.65.
It's also important to note that MO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.02. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Tobacco was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.96 at yesterday's closing price.
The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 58, this industry ranks in the top 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
