Deckers (DECK) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Deckers (
DECK Quick Quote DECK - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $871.24, demonstrating a -1.76% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.71% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.93%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.81%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Ugg footwear had lost 10.37% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Deckers will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 25, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.52, up 46.06% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $805.46 million, up 19.19% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $30.59 per share and revenue of $4.76 billion, indicating changes of +4.9% and +11.05%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Deckers. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Deckers presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Deckers is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.99. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.75 for its industry.
We can additionally observe that DECK currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DECK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.06 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, finds itself in the bottom 45% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
Deckers (DECK) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
Deckers (DECK - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $871.24, demonstrating a -1.76% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.71% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.93%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.81%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Ugg footwear had lost 10.37% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Deckers will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 25, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.52, up 46.06% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $805.46 million, up 19.19% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $30.59 per share and revenue of $4.76 billion, indicating changes of +4.9% and +11.05%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Deckers. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Deckers presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Deckers is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.99. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.75 for its industry.
We can additionally observe that DECK currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DECK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.06 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, finds itself in the bottom 45% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.