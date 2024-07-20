We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
HCI Group (HCI) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
In the latest market close, HCI Group (HCI - Free Report) reached $88.64, with a -1.61% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.71%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.93%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.81%.
Heading into today, shares of the property and casualty insurance holding company had lost 2.19% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 2.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of HCI Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 8, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.58, showcasing a 193.44% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $196.67 million, indicating a 54.46% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $11.63 per share and revenue of $772.94 million, indicating changes of +56.95% and +40.36%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for HCI Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.43% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, HCI Group holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
From a valuation perspective, HCI Group is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.74. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.57 for its industry.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.