We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's Why Hamilton Insurance (HG) Fell More Than Broader Market
The latest trading session saw Hamilton Insurance (HG - Free Report) ending at $16.75, denoting a -0.77% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.71% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.81%.
The the stock of provider of insurance and reinsurance services has risen by 5.24% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's loss of 2.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hamilton Insurance in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 7, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.91, marking a 160% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $502.37 million, up 40.63% from the prior-year quarter.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.92 per share and a revenue of $2.28 billion, signifying shifts of +60.66% and +45%, respectively, from the last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Hamilton Insurance. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 14.29% higher. Hamilton Insurance is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
In terms of valuation, Hamilton Insurance is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.31. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.52.
The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 171, this industry ranks in the bottom 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.