We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
The latest trading session saw Ero Copper Corp. (ERO - Free Report) ending at $19.61, denoting a -0.86% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.71%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.93%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.81%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 5.94% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its loss of 0.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ero Copper Corp. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 1, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.27, indicating a 12.5% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.83 per share and a revenue of $674.6 million, indicating changes of +110.34% and +57.8%, respectively, from the former year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ero Copper Corp. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.51% higher. Ero Copper Corp. presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ero Copper Corp. has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.84 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.54, so one might conclude that Ero Copper Corp. is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 24, this industry ranks in the top 10% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ERO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.