American Airlines (AAL) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, American Airlines (
AAL Quick Quote AAL - Free Report) reached $10.58, with a -0.38% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.81%.
Shares of the world's largest airline have depreciated by 5.52% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 2.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of American Airlines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 25, 2024. In that report, analysts expect American Airlines to post earnings of $1.04 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 45.83%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.42 billion, up 2.6% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.78 per share and a revenue of $54.83 billion, signifying shifts of -32.83% and +3.86%, respectively, from the last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for American Airlines. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 16.7% decrease. As of now, American Airlines holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
From a valuation perspective, American Airlines is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.97. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.2 of its industry.
It's also important to note that AAL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.22. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Transportation - Airline industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.92.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, placing it within the bottom 30% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
