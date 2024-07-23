We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
GameStop (GME) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts
In the latest market close, GameStop (GME - Free Report) reached $25.22, with a +1% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.08% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.32%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.58%.
The video game retailer's stock has climbed by 4.35% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.43%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of GameStop in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.01, signifying a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $900 million, indicating a 22.67% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.08 per share and a revenue of $4.13 billion, demonstrating changes of +33.33% and -21.64%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GameStop should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, GameStop holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, GameStop is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 312.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.66, which means GameStop is trading at a premium to the group.
The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 82, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.