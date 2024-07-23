Back to top

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE - Free Report) reported $766.73 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.4%. EPS of $2.36 for the same period compares to $0.51 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $776.26 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.34, the EPS surprise was +0.85%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Alexandria Real Estate Equities performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Other income: $11.57 million versus $9.50 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21% change.
  • Revenues- Rental: $755.16 million compared to the $764.41 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.25 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.87.
View all Key Company Metrics for Alexandria Real Estate Equities here>>>

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities have returned +7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

