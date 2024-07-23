Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Q2 Earnings

Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC - Free Report) reported $156.02 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.7%. EPS of $1.21 for the same period compares to $1.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $153.41 million, representing a surprise of +1.70%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.15%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.06.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Enterprise Financial Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 60.3% versus 61.3% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 4.2% versus 4.1% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $39.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $38.28 million.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $13.68 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.74 billion.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0% versus 0.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $15.49 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.32 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $140.53 million compared to the $137.43 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Deposit service charges: $4.54 million compared to the $4.75 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Tax credit income: $1.87 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.50 million.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $142.58 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $138.85 million.
  • Wealth management income: $2.59 million versus $2.78 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Enterprise Financial Services here>>>

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services have returned +23.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

