RBB (RBB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

RBB (RBB - Free Report) reported $27.45 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 20.2%. EPS of $0.39 for the same period compares to $0.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $27.46 million, representing a surprise of -0.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how RBB performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin: 1.7% compared to the 2.7% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 62.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 60.6%.
  • Net Interest Income: $23.97 million versus $24.95 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gain on sale of loans: $0.45 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.32 million.
  • Total noninterest income: $3.49 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.82 million.
Shares of RBB have returned +26% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

