Company News for Jul 23, 2024

Jul 23, 2024

  • Verizon Communications Inc.’s ((VZ - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 6.1% after reporting second-quarter 2024 revenues of 32,796 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $33,044.71 million.
  • Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc ((RYAAY - Free Report) ) plunged 15.4% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.69, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.89.
  • Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. ((DAL - Free Report) ) tanked 3.5% after the company cancelled 600 flights as it struggled to restore operations after last week’s cyber outage.
  • Mattel Inc.’s ((MAT - Free Report) ) shares jumped 15.1% following news that buyout firm L Catterton issued a buyout offer for the toy maker.

