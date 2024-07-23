We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
3 Dimensional Mutual Funds for Scintillating Returns
Dimensional Fund Advisor, founded in 1981, believes in applying academic research in practical investing to generate higher returns. It offers investment solutions from various asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. Dimensional Fund Advisor operates with a workforce of more than 1,600 professionals in more than 15 offices worldwide.
It invests in domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds, and real estate and commodity markets. As of Mar 31, 2024, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $739 billion in assets under management. For the past four decades, the company has been providing investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 41 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.
Below, we share with you three Dimensional mutual funds, viz., DFA US Core Equity (DFEOX - Free Report) , DFA US Small Cap Value (DFSVX - Free Report) and DFA US Vector Equity (DFVEX - Free Report) . Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.
DFA US Core Equity fund invests in companies of all sizes with a focus on small-cap companies, lower relative prices and higher profitability companies compared to their representation in the U.S. Universe. Per DFEOX advisors, the U.S. Universe is a market-cap-weighted set of U.S.-based companies listed on a securities exchange in the United States.
DFA US Core Equity has three-year annualized returns of 8.8%. As of the end of January 2024, DFEOX held 2634 issues, with 5% of its net assets invested in Microsoft Corp.
DFA US Small Cap Value seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in securities of small-cap U.S. companies. To manage equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash flow, DFSVX advisors may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for U.S. equity securities and indices.
DFA US Small Cap Value has three-year annualized returns of 7.4%. DFSVX has an expense ratio of 0.31%.
DFA US Vector Equity invests most of its net assets in a broad and diverse group of companies operating in the United States with high exposure in smaller-capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability companies. DFVEX advisors choose to invest in a weighted set of companies that are listed on the U.S. securities exchange.
DFA US Vector Equity has three-year annualized returns of 5.9%. John A. Hertzer has been one of the fund managers of DFVEX since February 2022.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Dimensional mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>