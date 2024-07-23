We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Countdown to First American Financial (FAF) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
The upcoming report from First American Financial (FAF - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share, indicating a decline of 16.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.63 billion, representing a decrease of 0.9% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some First American Financial metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net investment income' should arrive at $137.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.8% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Agent premiums' should come in at $610.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Direct premiums and escrow fees' to come in at $613.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.2% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Information and other' will reach $251.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.3% from the prior-year quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for First American Financial here>>>
Over the past month, shares of First American Financial have returned +4.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. Currently, FAF carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>