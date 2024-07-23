Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Capital City Bank (CCBG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Capital City Bank (CCBG - Free Report) reported $58.88 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.4%. EPS of $0.83 for the same period compares to $0.85 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $55.15 million, representing a surprise of +6.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Capital City Bank performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4%.
  • Efficiency ratio: 68.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 70.4%.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $19.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.18 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $39.27 million compared to the $38.06 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Capital City Bank have returned +21% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

