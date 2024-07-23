Back to top

Community Financial (CBU) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Community Financial System (CBU - Free Report) reported revenue of $184.75 million, up 4.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.95, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $179.96 million, representing a surprise of +2.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.82.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Community Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio (GAAP): 64.7% compared to the 66% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3%.
  • Net charge-offs/average loans: 0.1% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $74.39 million versus $70.27 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Fully tax-equivalent net interest income: $109.41 million versus $109.69 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Community Financial have returned +32% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

